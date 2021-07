Ohio governor Mike DeWine will reportedly sign an executive order that allows student-athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Reports say that at 2:30 on Monday afternoon, DeWine will sign the executive order. The decision comes after bipartisan legislation, which was moving quickly and had the backing of major athletic programs in the state, fell through last week. The original bill was held up after GOP Rep. Jena Powell tried to add language that would have banned transgender women from participating in women's sports.