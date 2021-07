ZTE impressed the world when it announced it has the industry’s first smartphone with an under-display camera or UDC. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, unfortunately, didn’t impress reviewers when it came to that camera’s actual performance. When the company announced the Axon 30 series last April with a traditional punch-hole cutout, most presumed ZTE has given up on the technology. It turns out it may have just been biding its time to show off the hard lessons it learned from last year’s ZTE flagship.