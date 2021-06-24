Damien Chazelle's Babylon Adds Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, And Tobey Maguire To Cast
The cast for Damien Chazelle's new movie Babylon, set in 1920's Hollywood during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies, is now further expanding to include Olivia Wilde (House), director Spike Jonze (Her), Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries), and Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Babylon is expected to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2022.www.gamespot.com