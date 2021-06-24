Cancel
Damien Chazelle's Babylon Adds Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, And Tobey Maguire To Cast

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 18 days ago

The cast for Damien Chazelle's new movie Babylon, set in 1920's Hollywood during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies, is now further expanding to include Olivia Wilde (House), director Spike Jonze (Her), Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries), and Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Babylon is expected to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2022.

Posted by
IndieWire

Owen Wilson on ‘Original and Unique’ ‘French Dispatch,’ Working with Wes Anderson for Three Decades

Owen Wilson is on his seventh collaboration with director Wes Anderson with the upcoming “The French Dispatch,” soon set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of a long-awaited fall release. But he’s also juggling TV duties in his role as Mobius on Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Loki.” The actor recently spoke to IndieWire about that series, as well as his longtime relationship with Anderson, in the video below.
TVOvermind

What We Know about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” So Far

Sometimes it’s very evident that actors have a certain type of movie that they enjoy signing on for and will tend to stick to that type as often as possible. Tobey Maguire hasn’t been seen much in the last several years but people are getting excited to think that he might show up in the next Spider-Man movie or in some version of another Spider-Man project, even though nothing has been confirmed. What is evident is that he’ll be a part of the star-studded cast that will be featured in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming movie titled Babylon. While some folks might get excited by the title it’s important to dig into the matter a little more and reveal that the story is actually about the switch from silent movies to talkies in the 1920s, which was a huge transition for some and kind of the end of the road for others since silent movies at one time ruled the cinema and were thought to be one of the best things ever created. It was when talkies came in that illusions were shattered and people started to realize that some of their idols weren’t quite as great as they might have thought.
gamingideology.com

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire returns to the big screen after new movie announcement

Maguire became a household name in 2002 when he took on the role of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The actor became an overnight sensation, starring in the Marvel series until 2007, when the franchise was dropped by Sony. Since then, Spider-Man has been hired by two new actors (Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland). Meanwhile, Maguire stepped back from Hollywood. Following rumors the actor has been signed up to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Maguire’s next big screen appearance has been announced.
blcklst.com

Damien Chazelle’s Guide to Beginnings and Endings

“You’ve got to have a good beginning, a good ending, and no shitty scenes in between.”. In a Vulture feature, Oscar-winning writer-director (Whiplash, La La Land) provides 5 tips on a script’s beginning and ending. Their importance?. “The beginning is when the audience is most susceptible, the most vulnerable, the...
IGN

Greta Gerwig to Direct the Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie

Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, a film based on the iconic toy that is set to star Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie. As reported by Variety, Gerwig has been part of the Warner Bros. project since 2019 when she signed on to co-write the script with Marriage Story's Noah Baumbach.
epicstream.com

Spider-Man 3: Brazilian Voice Actor Teases Tobey Maguire's Involvement in No Way Home

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' initial denial, Spider-Man fans are still convinced that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their respective web-slinger roles in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you haven't been keeping up with the latest rumors, there's been speculation...
Vanity Fair

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Catches $215 Million in Her Web

Black Widow, the superhero action picture starring Scarlett Johansson, isn’t only a hit for the “early post-pandemic era”—it’s a hit in this and every other timeline. Here are the numbers for the 24th entry in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is...
darkhorizons.com

Jean Smart Joins Chazelle’s “Babylon”

Coming off raves for HBO’s “Watchmen” in 2019 and both “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks” this year, celebrated actress Jean Smart has now joined the cast of “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic “Babylon”. Plot details are under wraps, but Smart is expected to...
Collider

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Set to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Director Pablo Larraín’s highly-anticipated new film, Spencer, will premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, per Variety. Kristen Stewart stars as Lady Diana in the drama, which focuses on the weekend when she decided to separate from her husband, Prince Charles, amid turbulent media attention around their relationship. Neon and Topic Studios have acquired US distribution rights for the film, expected to be a major awards season player in the fall.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Laura Dern

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…. Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s...
A.V. Club

Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

According to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.
Posted by
The Independent

Tilda Swinton pranks Timothée Chalamet during standing ovation at Cannes

Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, had its long-awaited premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday (12 July), and Tilda Swinton celebrated the occasion with a schoolgirl-esque prank on fellow cast member Timothée Chalamet.The pair were both in the audience as Anderson’s latest work received a nine-minute standing ovation. As the applause rang out, Swinton embraced Chalamet while surreptitiously affixing her ‘Tilda Swinton’ seat-holder sign to his back.The moment was captured by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote on Twitter: ““Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during The French Dispatch standing ovation.” You can watch the moment...
Gamespot

Margot Robbie Needs A Break From Playing Harley Quinn

After three films, Margot Robbie and Harley Quinn are nearly synonymous, but now the actor is looking to step away from the role for a while following the release of The Suicide Squad--and she's not sure when she'd come back. The actor talked about her relationship with the role in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.
shorelinemedia.net

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Stars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)

