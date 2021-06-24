Damien Chazelle's Babylon Adds Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, And Tobey Maguire To Cast

Sometimes it’s very evident that actors have a certain type of movie that they enjoy signing on for and will tend to stick to that type as often as possible. Tobey Maguire hasn’t been seen much in the last several years but people are getting excited to think that he might show up in the next Spider-Man movie or in some version of another Spider-Man project, even though nothing has been confirmed. What is evident is that he’ll be a part of the star-studded cast that will be featured in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming movie titled Babylon. While some folks might get excited by the title it’s important to dig into the matter a little more and reveal that the story is actually about the switch from silent movies to talkies in the 1920s, which was a huge transition for some and kind of the end of the road for others since silent movies at one time ruled the cinema and were thought to be one of the best things ever created. It was when talkies came in that illusions were shattered and people started to realize that some of their idols weren’t quite as great as they might have thought.