20 Best Sister Quotes That Celebrate Your Special Sibling Bond

We often seem to forget that with social media, things are rarely what they seem. But Beth Morgan, author of the debut novel A Touch of Jen, is here to remind us. In a biting, smart, and challenging novel, Morgan — a Sarah Lawrence writing graduate who is also working on her MFA from Brooklyn College — introduces readers to Remy and Alicia. They are the kind of couple everyone can’t help but judge because they seem like they don’t really like each other all that much. One love/obsession they share, however? The social-media presence of Jen, one of Remy’s old coworkers who has somehow become the freakish foundation for their shaky romantic relationship.