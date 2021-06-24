Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

20 Best Sister Quotes That Celebrate Your Special Sibling Bond

By Karla Pope
womansday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a sister, you have a friend for life. Sisters are some of the most special and strongest familial bonds there are. Sure, all siblings have unique connections, but sisters are in a league of their own. In many cases, growing up together creates a solid, virtually impenetrable foundation — perfect for fostering a forever friendship. Who wouldn’t want a built-in best friend to share your life with? This inspiring roundup of quotes will sum up and honor this treasured kinship.

www.womansday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sibling#Friendship#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Unique Ways to Make Your Son’s Birthday Celebration Super Special

Kids are the key and real reason behind the big smile on parent’s faces. The moment they step in the life of parents, a wave of happiness, excitement, and good luck flow in their life. When it comes to kids, if a daughter is the dearest of parents then a son is the success of parents and their legacy. Both are adorable, lovable, and dearer to parents in their own ways. However, in this article, we are going to talk only about how to wish your son a happy birthday and how to make his birthday celebration exuberant.
Family Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Sister struggles supporting selfish sibling

Dear Amy: I have had a horrific pandemic year: Pandemic, breast cancer diagnosis, a child with depression, suicide ideation and a long stay in a psychiatric facility for them — and our business almost failed. All of these have turned out OK, but we are reeling. My sister tends to...
Relationship Advicewomanaroundtown.com

Brothers, Sisters, Strangers – Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation

For more than 40 years, Fern Schumer Chapman had nearly no relationship with her only brother. This estrangement not only was hurtful, but isolating. Trying to understand her own situation, Fern discovered that many others shared her fate, cut off from a sibling and suffering grief and shame. Her journey involved doing research, interviewing psychologists and estranged siblings, as well as coming to terms with her own situation. The result is her new book, Brothers, Sisters, Strangers – Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Son Disrespects Gardener, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A rude man tries to get his home gardener fired for being too poor but gets the surprise of a lifetime when his rich father reveals the truth. Harry grew up in an incredibly wealthy family, thanks to his father’s company. Mr. Adam Mitchell had inherited it from his own father but built it from a small firm into a huge conglomerate.
MoviesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

A Truly Special Bond

Becoming a first-time parent is a scary thing. It doesn’t matter how much you prepare or how ready you think you are, life is about to change. But the new movie Fatherhood, on Netflix now, takes the situation to another level. Matt (Kevin Hart) and his wife Liz (Deborah Ayorinde)...
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

The Fun, Frightening Journey of Beth Morgan’s ‘A Touch of Jen’

We often seem to forget that with social media, things are rarely what they seem. But Beth Morgan, author of the debut novel A Touch of Jen, is here to remind us. In a biting, smart, and challenging novel, Morgan — a Sarah Lawrence writing graduate who is also working on her MFA from Brooklyn College — introduces readers to Remy and Alicia. They are the kind of couple everyone can’t help but judge because they seem like they don’t really like each other all that much. One love/obsession they share, however? The social-media presence of Jen, one of Remy’s old coworkers who has somehow become the freakish foundation for their shaky romantic relationship.
Relationship AdviceEssence

Exclusive: Dr. Contessa Metcalfe On The State Of Her Marriage

"Transparency is freedom," says the Married to Medicine star who spoke exclusively with ESSENCE about where things stand with her husband after filing for separation. At the epicenter of the dramatic eighth season of “Married To Medicine” was Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s marriage. Suspected infidelity, among other things, threatened the foundation of her union with fellow physician Dr. Scott Metcalfe. While the unraveling may have been news to viewers who tuned in the last couple of seasons, Contessa says that her marriage has been plagued with issues for years. “This year is the first year that they’ve shown it, but this has been going on in our relationship for a long time,” the Navy veteran tells ESSENCE.
PetsHello Magazine

Lara Spencer introduces surprising new family members

Lara Spencer has added to her happy brood with some new family members - and fans weren't expecting it. The Good Morning America host was delighted to open her home up to social media followers and introduce some furry friends. Lara took to Instagram with a clip of a nest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy