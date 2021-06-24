Cancel
Interview With A Vampire Is Getting A Series At AMC

By Jenny Zheng
Gamespot
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cultural chokehold vampires--Lady Dimitrescu, for example--have over us continues: Anne Rice's iconic Interview with a Vampire is coming to AMC. Casting hasn't begun yet, but AMC and it's streaming arm, AMC+, plan to launch the first eight-episode season in 2022. Producer Mark Johnson, known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will be on board the project. Co-creator of HBO's Perry Mason, Rolin Jones, will co-create, write, and run the new Interview with a Vampire series. Rice and her son, Christopher Rice, will also participate as non-writing executive producers.

www.gamespot.com
