Franklin, LA

Franklin Police searching for missing juvenile

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Jaheim Conley was reported missing by his guardian. He was last seen by a family member on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, leaving the residence in a dark colored vehicle driven by an unknown female. Police say Conley could possibly be en route to Dallas, Texas.

Conley was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow rubber bracelet, light colored jeans, a gray jacket, black Nike slippers, and carrying a black duffel bag and a colorful backpack.

He's described as a light-skinned Black male with freckles, approximately 5'6", weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Conley's whereabouts, they're asked to contact Franklin Police at 337-828-1716.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

