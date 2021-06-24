Discussion of critical race theory, LGBTQ matters turns school board into battle ground
Discussions of critical race theory and transgender issues led to two arrests in suburban Virginia this week, according to the The Hill. Loudoun County police confirmed in a daily incident report that an altercation in the county School Board room erupted Tuesday when a man physically threatened another attendee. When a deputy tried to intervene, the subject was disorderly with them, said the report. He was then charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.www.audacy.com