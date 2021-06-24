Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Discussion of critical race theory, LGBTQ matters turns school board into battle ground

By Lauren Barry
audacy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussions of critical race theory and transgender issues led to two arrests in suburban Virginia this week, according to the The Hill. Loudoun County police confirmed in a daily incident report that an altercation in the county School Board room erupted Tuesday when a man physically threatened another attendee. When a deputy tried to intervene, the subject was disorderly with them, said the report. He was then charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Loudoun County, VA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Lgbtq#Critical Race Theory#Sen Ted Cruz#Lgbtq#School Board#Wjla#Slate#Parents Against Crt#The Courier Journal#Gabriellaborter#Republicans#Msnbc#The Heritage Foundation#The Republican Party#Americans#New Yorker#Gop#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy