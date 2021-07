Tanner Boser told Ovince Saint Preux that appealing his TKO loss is a waste of time, saying “there’s nothing to appeal. Go ahead and try.”. Boser knocked OSP out in the second round with punches in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 30, but there was some controversy as it appeared as though Boser may have grabbed the fence to stand up just before landing the finishing blows. However, replays have shown that it was Boser using his fist to get up, and not his fingers. Either way, OSP has appealed the result of the fight, with part of his argument being that referee Jason Herzog touched him, which indicated to him to pause his action right before the knockout.