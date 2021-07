In addition to a new Nest/Google Wifi update, the Google Home app is getting the last few remaining Wifi-related features from the old client that’s set to be deprecated. Update 6/28: The “updated Wi-Fi device view” is now rolling out on Android. The main list/feed after tapping the “Wi-Fi” shortcut is unchanged and continues to provide an overview of your network. However, opening “Devices” to see more than three gadgets opens the new tab layout — alongside “Internet Speed” and “Points.”