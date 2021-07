If you think the semiconductor trade is starting to get crowded you are probably right. Money is flowing into the semiconductor stocks. The Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up more than 160% since hitting its March 2020 bottom and looks like it's going to keep rising. If you think the semiconductor market is at a peak we think you're wrong. The latest industry data shows that not only are global semiconductor sales rising at a robust pace but sales are accelerating. Global semiconductor sales were up 26% year-over-year in May which is a 4% increase from the prior month and rolling data show sales at historic highs. Based on the systemic shortages reported by most industries we think sales will continue to be robust for many years into the future.