In last week’s editorial portion of the preview, I wrote a paragraph about the Fire turning everything around and hope and spent the next paragraph tearing down that idea, trying to be irreverent about how I felt about the ball club and where they stood in relation to my feelings about the season so far. As it turned out, the first bit, about how they were playing better and still had a chance at making something out of the season was more right than the ironic telling-off I gave in the next paragraph.