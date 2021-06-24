Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Adams upbeat ahead of next vote count

By SALLY GOLDENBERG
POLITICO
 18 days ago

Eric Adams declared himself the “face of the new Democratic Party” today, two days after voters delivered him a decisive lead in the primary to replace outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio. The remarks were a broadside against the far-left flank of the party that organized to block Adams and fourth-place...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Anthony Brindisi
Person
Dianne Morales
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Maya Wiley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New Democratic Party#New York Supreme Court#Democratic Party#The Democratic Party#Dartmouth#The Board Of Elections#Democrats#Progressives#New Yorkers#Msnbc#Demcoratic#Madina Tour Trump S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
New York City, NYbondbuyer.com

NYC approves budget as mayoral vote count continues

In contrast to the circus surrounding the vote count in the Democratic mayoral primary, the New York City Council quickly approved a record $98.7 billion fiscal 2022 operating budget drama-free. Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced an agreement Wednesday, the last day of fiscal 2021....
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Casting write-in votes is easy; counting them may not be

If Byron W. Brown succeeds in his effort to remain mayor of Buffalo, he will become the first candidate ever to win a major election in New York State as a write-in candidate. Many write-in candidates have won minor-party primaries or village elections, where the total vote is often minuscule. Many people also have been elected to school boards as write-ins, especially in situations where there are fewer declared candidates than seats available.
New York City, NYMarietta Daily Journal

NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams sues over botched primary election vote count

NEW YORK — The Democratic mayoral campaign of frontrunner Eric Adams Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to have a judge oversee the botched vote count in the convoluted race. “We petitioned the court to preserve our right to a fair election process and to have a judge oversee and review ballots, if necessary,” the Adams campaign said in a statement.
New York City, NYPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Error disrupts vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system. The bungle was...
New York City, NYbondbuyer.com

Chaos engulfs New York mayoral vote count

Chaos surrounds the vote count in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary with the city’s Board of Elections on Tuesday night acknowledging a major error in its ranked-choice tally under the new voting system. The board said it mixed in 135,000 test ballots with numbers it released earlier in the day....
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy