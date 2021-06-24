Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: UFC Vegas 30, Bellator 261, PFL 2021 6

Well, I’m back. Sorry for the hiatus, but, as you know, I was competing in the Invicta FC atomweight tournament. I like to take time off as the fight gets closer. In regards to my fight, this is not the place to speak on decisions, so I’ll not comment on any of it and just thank you all. The amount of support I received was amazing, to the point one Twitter user tweeted “I am an Invicta casual, why is Jillian DeCoursey so beloved?” I felt that fight week. I felt all your support, and I felt it on fight day and read all your tweets of support. Know that I appreciate you so much.