Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: UFC Vegas 30, Bellator 261, PFL 2021 6

By Jillian DeCoursey
combatpress.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, I’m back. Sorry for the hiatus, but, as you know, I was competing in the Invicta FC atomweight tournament. I like to take time off as the fight gets closer. In regards to my fight, this is not the place to speak on decisions, so I’ll not comment on any of it and just thank you all. The amount of support I received was amazing, to the point one Twitter user tweeted “I am an Invicta casual, why is Jillian DeCoursey so beloved?” I felt that fight week. I felt all your support, and I felt it on fight day and read all your tweets of support. Know that I appreciate you so much.

combatpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Porto
Person
Kaitlin Young
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Alejandra Lara
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Liz Carmouche
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Julia Avila
Person
Cindy Dandois
Person
Sijara Eubanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Judo#Combat#Pfl#Invicta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCUSA Today

MMA Junkie's 'Submission of the Month' for June: A new UFC champ emerges

With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submissions from June 2021: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s “Submission of the Month” award for June. At the bottom of the post, let us know if...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A Conor McGregor ‘mental breakdown’ video has leaked. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming...
UFCnewsbrig.com

3 fighters who have volunteered to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the sport of MMA today. O’Malley returned to the win column earlier this year and looks to continue working his way towards UFC world title gold when he next enters the octagon. Sean O’Malley was...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWEnewsbrig.com

What is the age difference between Sable and Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar married Sable after meeting her during his WWE run in the early-2000s. Sable was ten years older than Lesnar, but the two fell in love with each other and decided to marry. Currently, Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, while Sable is 53. When the two met each...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 264: Kris Moutinho says he won the ‘Sean O’Malley sweepstakes’ (Video)

Kris Moutinho discusses what the opportunity at UFC 264 means to him. Safe to say, the majority of fans will not be picking Kris Moutinho to beat Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. In fact, Moutinho comes as the biggest underdog on the fight card with +550 betting odds. With that being said, Moutinho has worked endlessly to get to the UFC, and he will not go down without a fight. At the UFC 264 media day, Moutinho discussed how getting the fight against O’Malley came to be.
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Weighs In On The Controversial O’Malley-Moutinho Stoppage

UFC President Dana White throws in his two cents on the Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho stoppage. In the main card opener of UFC 264, O’Malley went one-on-one with Moutinho. Initially, O’Malley was scheduled to face Louis Smolka but Smolka ended up suffering an injury. Moutinho stepped up to the plate and shared the Octagon with O’Malley.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Photo With Young Girls At UFC 264 Revealed

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. Currently, the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt responds to callout from UFC 264 winner Sean O’Malley

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt responded to the callout from UFC 264 winner Sean O’Malley following last night’s PPV event. Following his “Fight of the Night” knockout win over Kris Moutinho in the opening pay-per-view bout at Saturday’s UFC 264 card, O’Malley used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out several other fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, including the former champ Garbrandt, who most recently lost to Rob Font by decision back in May. Taking to his social media following the event, “No Love” responded to O’Malley’s request to fight him, and it appears as though Garbrandt isn’t interesting in fighting “Suga.”
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 264 Results: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy play-by-play, live blog, video highlights

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy is the next fight on the UFC 264 PPV main card. + and fight fans can watch every fight live (and replays) by purchasing here on the ESPN website. We’ll also be providing play-by-play updates and live blog for every UFC 264 main card fight as it happens, including Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy right now.
UFCsportsmediapass.com

Is Dana White Hiding Sean O’Malley?

UFC 264 was once again the Suga Show. Sean O’Malley completely devastated Chris Moutinho in a lopsided three round beat down. O’Malley landed 230 significant strikes on his way to the controversial stoppage. In some ways, this is true on both sides of the statement- Moutinho showed he can hang...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 264: Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s TKO win, Kris Moutinho’s toughness, Herb Dean’s stoppage

The UFC 264 main card opened with a couple of TKO wins. First, it was Sean O’Malley who put on a beating on short-notice replacement Kris Moutinho, who showed a lot of heart in the fight, but lost to TKO in the third round in a merciful stoppage by Herb Dean. Afterwards, Irene Aldana made quick work of Yana Kunitskaya, finishing her opponent off with ground and pound still in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both bouts.
UFCESPN

MMA fighters react to Conor McGregor's leg injury, loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

The first round of the UFC 264 main event in Las Vegas on Saturday was eventful, with Dustin Poirier ultimately taking Conor McGregor to the ground as they exchanged strikes back and forth. But as the action moved back to the feet in the closing moments of Round 1, McGregor stepped backward and his foot landed awkwardly and resulted in an apparent serious leg injury to the Irish star.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kris Moutinho congratulated by Daniel Cormier following UFC 264: “You’re the most savage SOB I’ve ever met”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier congratulated Kris Moutinho following UFC 264, telling him that “you’re the most savage SOB I’ve ever met.”. Cormier was part of the commentary team that called Moutinho’s fight on Saturday night at UFC 264 against top bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley. Despite Moutinho taking the fight on extremely short notice, he put on a memorable show for the fans as he was able to continue walking forward and eating shots like a zombie as O’Malley lit him up with combinations. Although O’Malley landed 230 significant strikes in the fight — the second-most all-time in a three-round UFC fight behind Nate Diaz — the story of the fight was arguably Moutinho’s heart as he was able to absorb so much punishment and keep ticking.
UFCMMAmania.com

Bellator MMA’s Joe Schilling could face battery charge after KO punch in bar

Joe Schilling could find himself in legal trouble after a video surfaced of him knocking out a bar patron. A video surfaced earlier this week in which Schilling knocked out a bar patron in Florida. According to MMA Fighting, the Bellator MMA and Glory kickboxing veteran could face a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a police report obtained by the publication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy