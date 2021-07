The Atlantic City Council, Wednesday evening, passed by a vote of five-to-one, with Councilperson Garrett voting no, and Councilperson Somers absent, the second reading of an amended Ordinance pertaining to elections. The Ordinance needs one more reading in order to go into effect. If that happens, it would change the method by which elections (in particular, the Mayoral and Parks and Rec Board), are decided. The current system is a “Plurality takes all,” whereby one only needs to get the most votes on the first and only ballot, in order to win. That means less than 50% is required to be elected.