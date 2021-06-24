Joe’s Shanghai’s New Restaurant Is Paving the Way for Chinatown’s Post-Pandemic Revival
While Manhattan’s historic Chinatown is hopping with tourists during daylight hours, its streets empty out as curio shops, bakeries, and bubble tea parlors shutter. A walk along Bayard or lower Mott finds the last customers just finishing their meals at the restaurants still open. But on a recent Sunday, as a couple of friends and I turned the corner of Pell onto Bowery, we spied a hubbub up ahead near the intersection of Bowery and Bayard, where a crowd loitered excitedly under scaffolding in front of a restaurant. It was almost 8:30 pm.ny.eater.com