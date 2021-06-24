Joe’s Shanghai’s New Restaurant Is Paving the Way for Chinatown’s Post-Pandemic Revival

What role is a new business required to play in meeting the needs of its immediate neighbors? That is the question at the center of recent social media debate about the gentrification of Los Angeles’s Chinatown between grassroots organization Chinatown Community for Equitable Development (CCED) and the independently owned restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries that have sprung up in the neighborhood since Roy Choi opened his rice bowl restaurant, Chego, at Far East Plaza in 2013. In two Instagram posts — the first appeared last July in response to a fundraiser to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement; the second this past April following a similar event to support Stop AAPI Hate — CCED says that these newer businesses are virtue signaling about social justice issues but failing to address the inequities taking place on their home turf.