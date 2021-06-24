Cancel
‘Lucifer’ Had a Hell of a Start to Season 5B, According to Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings

“Lucifer” put up some “holy crap” numbers for Netflix the week of its Season 5B launch, according to Nielsen. The Tom Ellis-led drama drew 1.3 billion minutes of viewing the week of May 24, according to the ratings currency company’s SVOD rankings for that week, which were released Thursday. And the second half of “Lucifer’s” fifth season didn’t premiere until May 28, so that impressive tally can’t be attributed to time spent watching those new episodes until the final three days of the week. Yeah, that’s a hell of a good start.

