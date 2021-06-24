‘Lucifer’ Had a Hell of a Start to Season 5B, According to Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings

Nielsen has released its Top 10 for the streaming original programming for the week of June 7 to June 13 and Marvel's Loki made the list in a big way. Though the Disney+ original got beaten by Lucifer and Sweet Tooth on Netflix, the show managed to crack the top 3 with just one episode released on the streaming service. According to the outlet 731 million minutes were streamed of the show which is a tremendous feat when only one, 50-minute episode was available at the time. Netflix's Sweet Tooth, the number one title on streaming according to Nielsen, had 1.434 billion minutes streamed but debuted online with eight hour-long episodes.