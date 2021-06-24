Cancel
FedEx posts profit as online shopping boom continues

By JOSEPH PISANI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
NEW YORK — (AP) — FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, after reporting a loss the year before, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services.

Package delivery companies like FedEx have been in high demand during the pandemic, as more people stayed home and shopped online. At the same time, FedEx has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported net income of $1.87 billion for the three months ending May 31, compared with a $334 million loss in the same period the year before.

Adjusted earnings came to $5.01 per share, missing Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

FedEx said revenue rose 30% to $22.57 billion, beating expectations.

Shares of FedEx Corp., which have more than doubled in the last year, fell 4.34% to $290.50 in after-hours trading Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

