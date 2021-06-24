Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky to allow college athletes to earn off likeness

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T01iI_0aeSl6lx00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor signed an order Thursday allowing the state’s college athletes — including players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men’s basketball teams — to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he wielded his executive authority as a matter of fairness for college athletes, adding that for decades companies and institutions have profited off them.

“Those athletes deserve to be compensated for their image and likeness,” the Democratic governor told reporters. “Think about what image and likeness is? It’s your name. It’s what you look like. It is intrinsically yours. And while I don’t think these athletes mind that they also lift up their school, they deserve to be a part of that as well.”

His executive order also will spare Kentucky’s colleges from being at a competitive disadvantage with rival schools in other states that will have laws enabling athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, Beshear said.

Beshear said his executive order takes effect July 1, when similar measures passed in several other states will become law. His office said he was the first governor to make the change by executive order. Existing state law gave him the authority to take the action, the governor said.

“This is going to last until either the NCAA fully and finally acts, or the legislature is back in session, at which time we all agree we would need legislation,” Beshear said.

The move comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in an antitrust case that complicated how the association is going about reform to its rule regarding compensation for athletes for use of their name, image or likeness. The NCAA is moving towards a more hands-off approach that will provide no uniform national rules and let schools follow state laws or set their own guidelines if no state laws apply.

Federal lawmakers also are working on legislation that would govern how college athletes can earn money off their fame and celebrity.

Beshear’s action won praise from the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. UK plays in the Southeastern Conference and UofL competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Bringing the state of Kentucky into competitive balance with other states across the country and, more specifically, the Atlantic Coast Conference is critical,” Vince Tyra, U of L’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in a release issued by the governor’s office.

UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart said the governor’s action “provides us the flexibility we need at this time to further develop policies around name, image and likeness.”

“We are appreciative of that support, as it is a bridge until such time as state and/or federal laws are enacted,” Barnhart said in the same release from Beshear’s office. “The landscape of college sports is now in the midst of dramatic and historic change — perhaps the biggest set of shifts and changes since scholarships were first awarded decades ago.”

Beshear, who feuded with the state’s Republican-dominated legislature over his coronavirus-related executive actions, won an endorsement Thursday from a key lawmaker for using his executive authority to enable college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican, said “we are supportive of the governor’s narrow and temporary action today, as it provides the tools needed to ensure that Kentucky’s student-athletes are given ample opportunity. Our commitment to permanent protections for these students will be addressed early in the next legislative session.”

Kentucky lawmakers will reconvene in early January for their next regular session.

In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, laws go into effect July 1 that make it impermissible for the NCAA and members schools to prevent athletes from being paid by third parties for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.

The NCAA had hoped for a national law from Congress that has not come, and its own rule-making has been bogged down for months. College sports leaders are instead moving toward the type of patchwork regulation they have been warning against for months.

___

Ralph Russo contributed from New York.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Frankfort, KY
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stivers
Person
Mitch Barnhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Kentucky Senate#Ap#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Uofl#Republican#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
Related
Illinois Statewhopam.com

Illinois transfer Cockburn “strongly considering” coming to Kentucky

Kentucky Sports Radio reports Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn as indicating Kentucky could be a “serious option” for where he may end up. Cockburn is in the process of setting up visits to schools and will “strongly consider” the Wildcats for his final collegiate season. The 7-foot center added that Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman leaving for Kentucky this offseason were a key reason why he decided to enter the transfer portal, noting that Antigua was “the reason he went to Illinois”. Cockburn recently took his name out of consideration for this year’s NBA Draft.
PoliticsPosted by
Audacy

Gov. DeWine to sign executive order allowing student-athletes to profit off their likeness

Ohio governor Mike DeWine will reportedly sign an executive order that allows student-athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Reports say that at 2:30 on Monday afternoon, DeWine will sign the executive order. The decision comes after bipartisan legislation, which was moving quickly and had the backing of major athletic programs in the state, fell through last week. The original bill was held up after GOP Rep. Jena Powell tried to add language that would have banned transgender women from participating in women's sports.
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

Region/state roundup: Men’s basketball’s Mike Young, other Virginia Tech coaches gain contract extensions

Mike Young of men’s basketball was one of six Virginia Tech coaches to receive contract extensions announced Friday by Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock. Young, whose Hokies exceeded expectations last season and made the NCAA Tournament, saw his deal extended through March 15, 2027, giving him at least six more seasons. Tech was 15-7 last season, falling 75-70 in overtime to Florida in the NCAA round of 64.
FIFABusiness Insider

These college athletes could make millions now that a recent NCAA ruling allows them to make money off their name and likeness for the first time

The historic NCAA decision rescinds a rule that barred athletes from accepting sponsorship deals. Boost Mobile, Unilever, and PetSmart are entering the "entrepreneurial revolution for college sports." See more stories on Insider's business page. Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast and former member of the USA national gymnastics team, has millions...
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Kofi Cockburn ranked as the No. 1 overall transfer prospect by ESPN

Kentucky Men’s Basketball has come out as a clear winner in the redefined transfer portal sweepstakes, but the staff isn’t done quite yet. As we’ve covered many times before on the site, Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn recently elected to pull his name from the NBA Draft process and return to school for another year. The 7-foot, 285-pound Second Team All-American hasn’t ruled out a potential return to Illinois, but Kentucky and its revamped coaching staff (made up of two former Illinois assistants) are making a serious push to land him, as are a handful of other big-name schools.
Louisiana Statebuckeyextra.com

Ohio State hoops: Four things to know about Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell

Ohio State added what figures to be a final piece for the 2021-22 season Friday when Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell committed to the Buckeyes. A pair of ties to the program, in addition to a need for some scoring punch after losing Duane Washington Jr. to the NBA draft, helped bring him to Ohio State for his final season of college basketball after also considering Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette and St. John’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy