Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Movie Theaters Giving Away ‘Bottomless’ Treat

By Robyn Taylor
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t too long ago that we were in the thick of a global pandemic, living in at least partial isolation. Couldn’t see anyone, couldn’t go anywhere, and everything was closed anyway. And then came that light at the end of the tunnel. Restaurants and bars started welcoming customers back, stores and malls were open and back to their regular hours, bands started scheduling shows, and maybe best of all, the movie theaters reopened.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
City
Middletown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Movie Theater#Fast Food Restaurants#Amc Theaters#Every Movie Theater Candy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Celebration of Life Fundraiser to Honor Beloved Hudson Valley Stage Manager

Last month the Hudson Valley and the local music industry was shocked by the sudden death of beloved stage manager Bob Morf. Bob had worked as stage manager of the Chance Theater, the Mid Hudson Civic Center, and countless other venues in the Hudson Valley and beyond for decades. Bob was one of those guys that had been around forever, and somehow you just figured he always would be.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Cuomo: World Will Soon Learn How Magnificent The Hudson Valley Is

Gov. Cuomo believes the Hudson Valley is "one of the most magnificent places on the globe." On Friday, Gov. Cuomo was in the Hudson Valley to make a surprise announcement at LEGOLAND New York. It was unclear what "announcement" Cuomo was going to make in Goshen but Hudson Valley Post expected it was about the official opening of the theme park. As it turned out, we were correct.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Busy Hudson Valley Shoprite To Close; Customers Shocked, Saddened

A busy Hudson Valley Shoprite supermarket will close its doors for good and will not be moving to a new location. The news has sent shockwaves through social media, with loyal customers wondering where they will go food shopping now that their favorite supermarket is shutting down. The Hudson Valley has many shopping choices but for some, the convenience of shopping near their home or work is a major consideration.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Mayor Responds to Rumors White Castle is Opening in Hudson Valley

We hate to break your heart, but that's what we're about to do. If you're a fan of tiny, yet delicious, fast-food hamburgers what we're about to tell you is going to hurt. This week was a week of hopefulness around the Hudson Valley. Two rumors started to make their way around the mid-Hudson region regarding extremely popular fast food chains finally calling the Valley home.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hot Swimming Pool Trend Not So Hot in the Hudson Valley

The black pool liner option which seems to be gaining some steam in the designer world and in social media isn't so trending in the Hudson Valley. Apparently there is or was a trend to have the liner of your pool either a very dark blue or even a black. Swimmingpoolsteve.com explains that many people are interested in having their pool liner color be black. One reason given is in order to create a reflecting pool. They go on to explain that the problem with that is the black liner only make the water reflective or mirror like if the pool is extremely shallow. The reflective quality gets lost once the water is deeper than a foot.
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Fawn Found Hidden With Collar Attached to Rope in Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley resident decided to try and take a whitetail deer fawn into captivity. For the second time in a month, a fawn was found in the possession of a Hudson Valley resident. Back on June 3, a Hudson Valley was found to be in possession of a fawn, that he was feeding sugar water to. You would think that people would figure out that it's illegal to keep wild animals as pets.
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Home Sales Continue to Skyrocket Across Hudson Valley

Real estate sales in the Hudson Valley are still soaring. As many longtime Hudson Valley residents know, many from New York City headed north and bought homes in the Hudson Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales skyrocketed in the Hudson Valley in 2020 and that appears to still be...
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

24-Hour Nightlife Could Soon Come to New York

Some bars in New York may never have to close. That's because a new proposal would bring 24-hour nightlife to New York City. Ariel Palitz runs New York City's Office of Nightlife and she is proposing creating 24-hour “entertainment districts" in New York City where bars and clubs can stay open all day and all night, the New York Post reports.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

$7.3 Billion in Upgrades Coming to Hudson Valley, New York Trains

Your train trip in the Hudson Valley is about to get an upgrade. According to CNBC, Amtrak is going to make a major investment in a new fleet of state-of-the-art trains. A $7.3 billion dollar investment to be exact. This investment will buy up to 83 new trains. The new fleet will include some hybrid-electric powered trains.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Home Décor Superstore Opening in Poughkeepsie

We love seeing new businesses pop up in and around the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County is getting a taste of home décor that many are calling "HomeGoods gone wild." While Middletown is already lucky enough to have one, Poughkeepsie is getting its first-ever At Home décor store. If you have...
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Cuomo Making Surprise ‘Announcement’ at LEGOLAND New York

Gov. Cuomo is heading to the Hudson Valley to make a surprise last-minute announcement at Legoland New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press team just announced Cuomo's public schedule for Friday, July 9 where Cuomo will be in Orange County and New York City. "9:00 AM Governor Cuomo Makes an Announcement...
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Rare Hudson Valley Plant Discovered Growing After 100 Years

An extremely rare plant that was only known to exist in Dutchess County has now suddenly sprouted up in another New York location. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission has announced the discovery of a rare plant that hasn’t been seen in the area since 1923. Botanists are giddy over finding the state-endangered Virginia Marbleseed growing in the wild among other plants. Until now, the only known living plants of this species have been 20 plants discovered by residents in various parts of Dutchess County.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Busch Light Apple Lands in Poughquag

If you were in the Dutchess County area earlier this week, did you see a big red helicopter flying around with a box dangling from it? You weren't imagining things. Busch Light Apple is making its return to store shelves after gaining a huge fanbase back in the summer of 2020 according to BrewBound.Com. For those unfamiliar with Busch Light Apple, it's a light lager, apple-flavored beer, not a hard cider.
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Tornado Warning Issued For Parts of Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley residents are told to seek shelter as a tornado warning was just issued for parts of the region. On Monday the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southcentral Orange County and Rockland County in New York as well as Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey, and northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey.
Home & GardenPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Heads Up, Hudson Valley: Your Beloved Pillow Is Probably Ready for the Trash

When is the last time you changed out the pillows on your bed? That's what I thought, odds are they probably need to be replaced. I've learned in my life that there are certain products you should spend more on than others. For me, spending extra money on a mattress and pillows is well worth the money. We depend on our beds and pillows to erase the worries of the day and help us get some much need time to reset. But how often are you supposed to change out those pillows that you love so much?
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Scream 5’ Is Finished, Filmmakers Share BTS Photo

The fifth installment in the Scream franchise has officially wrapped up production. The reboot won’t be called Scream 5 — rather, it will be titled simply Scream. The movie, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is the first in the series to be helmed by anyone other than Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. To celebrate the wrap of Scream, Bettinelli-Olpin shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter.
Goshen, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

LEGOLAND New York Officially Opens

It's been a long wait, but the time has finally arrived. I for one, was a bit confused as I though that the $500 million, 150 acre amusement park Legoland New York was already open in Goshen, New York, but like most things, I was wrong...LOL! Legoland was officially set to open it's gates back in July of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic those plans had to change, the good news is the time to open for everyone is here.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

That Creepy Noise You Heard Could be an Owl: 6 Hudson Valley Owl Calls

We hear all kinds of noises in the night air in the Hudson Valley. Some are hard to identify but others are unmistakable. Take the Barred Owl for instance,. Their call is easy to identify and actually has a little saying that goes with it to help people identify that they are listening to a Barred Owl. The saying is "Who cooks, Who cooks, Who cooks for you".

Comments / 0

Community Policy