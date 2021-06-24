'I Was Gonna Jump In The River': Acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck Reveals That He Almost Took His Own Life At Age 14 In New Documentary
This culinary icon is telling his truth. Wolfgang Puck is revealing in his new Disney+ documentary that when he was 14 years old, he almost took his own life. The world renowned chef emotionally explains to Page Six that he felt it was important to include the admission in his new documentary because, “I always tell people my first 15 or 17 years were the most difficult in my life. And then it started to get better.”okmagazine.com