Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'I Was Gonna Jump In The River': Acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck Reveals That He Almost Took His Own Life At Age 14 In New Documentary

By Molly Claire Goddard
Ok Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis culinary icon is telling his truth. Wolfgang Puck is revealing in his new Disney+ documentary that when he was 14 years old, he almost took his own life. The world renowned chef emotionally explains to Page Six that he felt it was important to include the admission in his new documentary because, “I always tell people my first 15 or 17 years were the most difficult in my life. And then it started to get better.”

okmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Wolfgang Puck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#New Start#Television#Open Kitchen#Disney#Ma Maison#Spago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wolfgang’ on Disney+, a Mostly Fluffy Biography of First-Ever Celeb Chef Wolfgang Puck

Disney+ documentary Wolfgang tells the story of Wolfgang Puck, deemed by many to be the first of his kind: the modern celebrity chef. Before Bourdain, before Gordon Ramsay, but after Julia Child, who was famous, but wasn’t the crossover capitalist that Wolfgang became. Director David Gelb helms the film, taking a straightforward biographical approach in chronicling the chef’s extraordinary rise to fame — a rise that began decades ago and never really slowed down.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Wolfgang Puck Breaks Down Restaurant Scenes from Movies

Chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck breaks down restaurant and cooking scenes from movies, including 'Ratatouille,' 'Chef,' and 'No Reservations.' “WOLFGANG” Documentary film is available now on Disney+ #WolfgangDocumentary #DisneyPlus @DisneyPlus. Transcript. [upbeat music]. Jon Favreau, I tried to teach him how to cook. We did an event and he said,
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Wolfgang Puck talks new documentary, his childhood and career

He is one of the most well-known names in the culinary world: Wolfgang Puck. And now the celebrity chef and restaurateur is sharing how it all started in a new documentary about his life, which includes appearances by his friend and fellow chef the late Mark Peel, who, along with Puck, helped define California cuisine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Wolfgang Puck Reveals Biggest Inspiration For Becoming A Chef - Exclusive

Many chefs are drawn to their chosen field through a spark of inspiration. Whether it is investing time in preserving their culture, a love of their family traditions, or something else, many chefs consider food and cooking an integral part of their lives. That's why, during an exclusive interview with Mashed, ahead of the new Disney+ documentary "Wolfgang," we asked the legendary Wolfgang Puck what really drives his work.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Wolfgang Puck Shares Struggles Growing Up Poor - Exclusive

When you see how brightly Wolfgang Puck has shone across his career as a celebrity chef, it might be hard to understand just how far he has come. Learning to cook as a child alongside his mother in Austria, Puck eventually came to the United States and opened up his iconic Los Angeles restaurant Spago (via Wolfgang Puck). It's this personal story that is at the center of director David Gelb's latest documentary work, "Wolfgang," which premiered on Disney+ on June 25. Wolfgang Puck sat down with Mashed to discuss the documentary, his career highlights, and his very early days.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Wolfgang Puck Reveals His Must-Eats At Spago - Exclusive

On June 25, Disney+ released a new documentary following the life and career of legendary chef Wolfgang Puck. Naturally, the documentary touches on Spago, Puck's Los Angeles-based restaurant that's been a hit since it first opened in 1981 (via Eater). In the film, Puck and his former wife Barbara Lazaroff discuss what set the restaurant apart from others and how it gave Puck celebrity status.
Celebritiessouthgatv.com

‘Wolfgang’ serves the dish on how Wolfgang Puck created the celebrity chef

A breezy, low-key tribute to Wolfgang Puck, “Wolfgang” is most notable for the extent to which he can be thanked — or blamed — for the advent of the celebrity chef, as well as ripples that extended into everything from cooking styles to the way restaurants are designed. That might not merit full Disney+ documentary treatment, but for those even remotely interested in the topic, bon appétit.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Val KiImer Shares His Life in New Trailer For His Documentary VAL

A trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary film Val, which profiles the life of actor Val Kilmer. It’s a fascinating and moving trailer that takes us on a journey through the life Kilmer has led. Over the course of his life and career, Kilmer shot thousands of hours...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Val Kilmer Gets Candid about His Life & Throat Cancer Recovery in Trailer for New Documentary: ‘Emotionally Inspiring’

After a written memoir last year, prolific actor and screen legend Val Kilmer is set to release a documentary detailing his life story and his battle with throat cancer. Val Kilmer is undoubtedly one of the big names of his generation of actors. The 61-year-old is a recipient of multiple awards and has appeared in a series of high-ranking movies, including “Top Gun.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Harrison Ford's Son Now, Who's a Major Celebrity Chef

Harrison Ford was 35 years old when he delivered his breakout performance as Han Solo in George Lucas blockbuster Star Wars. While he was credited for scores of small roles during the decade leading up to the film's release, his life included virtually none of the Hollywood glitz and glamour it does today. Instead, he led a relatively quiet life as a carpenter, struggling actor, husband, and father of two adolescent sons. Soon after the actor rose to fame, he and his wife, Mary Marquardt, split over an on-set affair. Their oldest son, Ben Ford, was around 12 years old at the time. Today, Ben is making headlines of his own as a celebrity chef, famous for his two Los Angeles restaurants, a cookbook, and his philanthropic pursuits. Read on to see him now, at 53!
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy