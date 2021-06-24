'I Was Gonna Jump In The River': Acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck Reveals That He Almost Took His Own Life At Age 14 In New Documentary

Harrison Ford was 35 years old when he delivered his breakout performance as Han Solo in George Lucas blockbuster Star Wars. While he was credited for scores of small roles during the decade leading up to the film's release, his life included virtually none of the Hollywood glitz and glamour it does today. Instead, he led a relatively quiet life as a carpenter, struggling actor, husband, and father of two adolescent sons. Soon after the actor rose to fame, he and his wife, Mary Marquardt, split over an on-set affair. Their oldest son, Ben Ford, was around 12 years old at the time. Today, Ben is making headlines of his own as a celebrity chef, famous for his two Los Angeles restaurants, a cookbook, and his philanthropic pursuits. Read on to see him now, at 53!