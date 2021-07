The story of Erika Bamboozle Jayne has been playing out in the media since November. But we are just now seeing the fallout on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In it, Erika announces the divorce of her 20+ year marriage via a text to the ladies. And then tells the rest of […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Feels “Sorry” For Erika Jayne; Says Tom Girardi Did “Some Really Bad Things” appeared first on Reality Tea.