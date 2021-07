For the last two months, Colombia has been swept up by nationwide protests. Clashes between police and demonstrators have led to countless injuries, and hundreds of people have gone missing. Protesters are trying to draw attention to a range of issues, from police violence to tax reform. “If we don’t do it now, with the eyes of the world on us, it will never happen,” one protester said. VICE News correspondent David Noriega explores how history has brought Colombia to this moment, and what it might tell us about the future of politics in the country.