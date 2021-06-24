Nike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand

Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $1.70. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.