Think globally, act immediately

Geologists are moving toward declaring that our Earth is in a new geologic age: the Anthropocene. This epoch is not caused by some outside force like an asteroid strike. It is caused by us, Homo sapiens, human beings. Theoretical chemists Paul Crutzen and E. F. Stoermer have identified 1784 as the “onset of the Anthropocene,” while palaeoclimatologist William Ruddiman has argued it was the agricultural revolution 5,000 years earlier that marked the start of human beings as a biophysical force.