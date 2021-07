A new report examining the human cost of war found that both veterans and active service members of post-9/11 conflicts have an alarmingly high rate of deaths by suicide. The paper, published as part of the Costs of War research initiative at Brown University, found that around 7,057 service members were killed in the line of duty during the “Global War on Terror,” namely the almost two decades since George W. Bush announced the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.