Fire crews responded to several illegal burns reported throughout Chelan County on Saturday in Malaga, Peshastin, Lake Wenatchee and at Confluence State Park. Chelan County Fire Information Officer Kay McKellar said “people may be forgetting or are not aware that open burning is banned in Chelan and Douglas County” The region is a high fire danger right now “some people are using a fire pit, some are using fire barrels to burn debris which is illegal in Washington state. We do have a burn ban and it would be a big help to the fire service to follow these restrictions and avoid open burning at this time”