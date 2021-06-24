Cancel
Kokomo, IN

'Play on Kokomo' contest returns for 5th year

By From staff reports
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 18 days ago
The winning photograph in the city of Kokomo’s “Play on Kokomo” 2020 photo contest was taken by David Lovegrove. Photo provided

The city of Kokomo’s “Play on Kokomo” photo contest is returning for a fifth year.

As a way to celebrate Park and Recreating Month, the Kokomo Parks and Recreation is holding its annual photo contest. Participants are invited to take a photo at their favorite city park, such as Highland Park, Kokomo Beach, Foster Park or any of the local trails, showing how they “Play on Kokomo.” Then post the photo on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2021 on any day in July. Those who post photos will be automatically entered to win.

The top 15 photos will be selected by the Kokomo Parks Department. The Kokomo Parks Board will then select the three winners. The first place winner will get two season passes to Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center for the 2022 season, along with 35 day passes. Second place winner will get two season passes for the 2022 season to Kokomo Beach, and the third place winner will receive one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2022.

Contest details

The contest begins Thursday, and photos must be posted to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with proper hashtag — #PlayOnKokomo2021 — by Aug. 1. Submitted photos must have the hashtag in order to be considered.

Entries must be submitted by the original photographer. Participants cannot submit a photo taken by someone else. Entrants must be the sole owner of the copyright of any image submitted. Submission of the photo and entry form is the participant’s guarantee they are the author and copyright holder of the photo.

Ownership/Use Rights

Photographers retain the copyright to their photographs. By entering the contest, photographers agree to have their submitted photograph displayed on the city of Kokomo Facebook page or website. Entries (including non-winning entries) may be selected for promotional use by the city of Kokomo.

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

