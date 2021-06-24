Nicole Beharie, Conphidance Join Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown in Satire ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ (Exclusive)

Nicole Beharie and Little America star Conphidance are set to join Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in mega-church satire Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The project, which will be shot in a faux-documentary style, follows Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Adamma Ebo penned the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut in the film.