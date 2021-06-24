Kingsford Releases Episode Two of 'Blaze with T-Pain'
Kingsford, the classic grilling company is back with episode two of its all-new content series, Blaze with T-Pain. Inspiring a new generation to fuel their passions — on and off the grill — Kingsford has chosen T-Pain to host the four-part series and act as the resident grill master. In episode two, the rapper and cultural tastemaker attempts to replicate renowned Chef Maricela Vega’s signature grilled cactus tacos topped with fresh salsa roja. This comes after episode one where T-Pain tried his hand at prepping tender lamb kebabs with Chef Meherwan.hypebeast.com