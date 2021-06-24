VCPS Superintendent Gives Update on COVID-19 Grants and Continuity of Services Plan

I hope this email finds you enjoying a great summer. In the upcoming school years, Valley City Public Schools will be receiving grant funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we will be mandated to meet both the state and federal requirements for these grant dollars. Throughout the grant process, you will be receiving updated communications, requests for feedback, and opportunities to participate on advisory committees from the school district. Please know that we value your feedback and look forward to engaging with you in discussion about how these funds may be used to benefit our students, staff, and school district. (More information to come in August regarding the grant funding amounts)