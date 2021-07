This is the UFC 264 live blog for Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson, the welterweight co-main event for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Between them, Burns and Thompson have challenged for the UFC welterweight title on three occasions and seek to stay in the title picture. Burns, the No. 3 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is just five months removed from a bid for undisputed champ Kamaru Usman’s belt. After a strong opened round in which he rocked the champ, Burns was outstruck and finished in the third round, snapping a six-fight winning streak that included wins over multi-time title challenger Demian Maia and ex-champ Tyron Woodley.