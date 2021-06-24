Joshua Bassett Joins the Alphabet, So: Queer Disney Prince When?

Joshua Bassett, star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and of speculation about the lyrics of his co-star Olivia Rodrigo’s very successful new album, has confirmed in an interview with GQ that he identifies as queer, or at least as a part of the whole LGBTQ+ alphabet. Speculation about how Bassett identifies started when Bassett talked about he thinks Harry Styles is hot in a video interview and then seemingly joked, or maybe didn’t, that “this is also my coming out video.” He followed it up with a statement where he said that “my entire life, people have told me my sexuality,” but resisted defining his sexuality further. Well, he’s followed it up by telling GQ that, in the case of the Harry Styles video, “it wasn’t a joke.” Asked to expand further, he added that “there are plenty of letters in the alphabet … Why bother rushing to a conclusion? Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”