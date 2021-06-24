Cancel
Boyd County, KY

Boyd Fiscal approves opioid settlement

By Henry Culvyhouse
Daily Independent
 18 days ago

CATLETTSBURG In a 3-1 vote, the Boyd County Fiscal Court voted to approve a settlement agreement with drug manufacturers and distributors who are behind the opioid epidemic. Commissioners Larry Brown, Randy Stapleton and Keith Watts all voted to approve the settlement, which amounts to about 2% of any money received from the settlement. Judge-Executive Eric Chaney voted against, citing concerns about how the move would affect the Second Amendment.

