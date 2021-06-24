Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lena Dunham Penning, Producing Polly Pocket Picture

By Emily Palmer Heller
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again returning to the world of tiny furniture, Lena Dunham will write and direct a movie based on Polly Pocket. Dunham’s production company, Good Thing Going, will produce the film alongside MGM and Mattel. Emily in Paris herself, Lily Collins, is onboard to portray the miniature doll (whose rubber dresses would tear within five minutes of removing them from their packaging, so you’d try to repair them with superglue and inevitably get your fingers stuck together — it’s unclear whether Dunham’s script will address this important issue).

www.vulture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Mattel#Good Thing Going#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNew York Post

‘Legally Blonde’ cast shares secrets 20 years after iconic film

Has it really been 20 years since Elle Woods got into Harvard, won her first case and started the bend-and-snap trend?. “Legally Blonde” premiered on July 13, 2001, and instantly became a hit, was dubbed a feminist masterpiece and cemented Reese Witherspoon and other cast members as A-list celebrities. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Nadia From "American Pie" Has a Totally Different Job Today. See Her Now.

Every generation has a defining coming-of-age comedy, from Animal House in the 1970s to Lady Bird in the 2010s. If you were coming of age at the turn of the millennium, however, you almost certainly remember American Pie. The 1999 film told a familiar story—a bunch of teens making a pact to lose their virginity before the end of high school—yet it was the movie's cast and no holds barred jokes that turned it into a pop culture phenomenon.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Live-action Polly Pocket movie to be written, directed by Lena Dunham and star Lily Collins

Micro-doll Polly Pocket is coming to the big screen. The live-action family comedy from Mattel and MGM that will be written and directed by Golden Globe-winner Lena Dunham (“Industry,” “Girls”) and star two-time Golden Globe-nominee Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris,” “Mank”) as Polly, a pocket-sized woman who forms a friendship with a young girl.
CelebritiesPopculture

Lindsey Lohan's Netflix Comeback: What We Know

The stage is set for Lindsay Lohan's return to acting, but details are still slim. Last month, Variety reported that Lohan will star in a holiday-themed rom-com produced by Netflix. So far, the title and the release date of the Christmas flick have not been revealed. Lohan has been scarce...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Amanda Seyfried's Never-Before-Seen Mean Girls Photo Just Might Make "Fetch" Happen

There's a 30 percent chance we're feeling nostalgic about Mean Girls. Amanda Seyfried, who starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 flick from Tina Fey, shared a brand-new Instagram pic on July 9 from the set of Mean Girls featuring many of the movie's stars. Seyfried's pic included Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan. Seyfried said in a comment the photo was taken at a restaurant. The actor who played the ditzy high schooler captioned her 'gram, "#Fbf weekends in 2003, baby." Franzese, who brought Damian to life, commented on the pic, "You look just as young and beautiful still," before reposting the image on his own...
CelebritiesEW.com

Amanda Seyfried shares totally fetch Mean Girls flashback snap, and her castmates are freaking out

Amanda Seyfried is making flashback Fridays so fetch. As the weekend kicked off, the actress took us back to the filming of Mean Girls in 2003 on her Instagram. Seyfried had us all checking the calendar to see if it was October 3rd as she shared a behind-the-scenes shot showing her with her castmates – Lizzy Caplan (Janis), Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), Lindsay Lohan (Cady), and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron). "FBF weekends in 2003, baby," she captioned the pic.
MoviesVulture

Iggy Pop Is Narrating a Documentary About King Tutankhamun

Iggy Pop is narrating the English language version of an Italian documentary about King Tut, presumably because Steve Martin was busy. Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition tells the story of the pharaoh’s discovery in 1922, as well as the 2019 exhibition of the tomb’s treasures. Since COVID forced the tour’s closure, the Egyptian government has declared that the Tutankhamun artifacts will never leave Egypt again. Hence the Last Exhibition subtitle. The producers told Variety that they wanted a musician to narrate the English version of the movie, since the Italian version is narrated by musician Manuel Agnelli.
TV & VideosVulture

The Very Tall Comedy Man Will Play on Very Tall Screens for One Night Only

Bo Burnham’s Inside is a comedy special all about being very isolated and very online, and when it was released on Netflix it could really only be viewed while replicating those same conditions: On your own personal device, be it phone or TV, and online, while streaming. But on July 22, Burnham is inviting you to watch the special with others, outside of your home, in a movie theater. Today, the comedian tweeted, “come on out. July 22nd,” with a link to a tickets page for movie theaters across the country. The one-night theatrical engagement of Inside is being put on with “Iconic Events Releasing,” whose CEO, Steve Bunnell, told Variety, “Iconic Events Releasing is excited to bring Bo Burnham’s hilarious and groundbreaking musical-comedy special to movie theaters so that Bo’s fans can experience all the laughs and incredible music together.” Tickets are already selling out at select locations, so jump on that now if singing along to the “White Women of Instagram” song in a crowded theater sounds fun to you.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
TV & VideosDeadline

Netflix Acquires Charlie McDowell’s ‘Windfall’ Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins And Jesse Plemons

Netflix has acquired the modern-day noir pic Windfall, from director Charlie McDowell with Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons starring. Segel and McDowell also developed the story, with Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker penning the script. Production wrapped earlier this year. Sources say Netflix preemptively acquired the rights in a major 8-figure dollar deal.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected. This just in...there's a fabulous new Gossip Girl cast dominating television. On Thursday, July 8, the highly-anticipated reboot dropped on HBO Max, launching its stars—Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson—into overnight sensations. However, some viewers may not realize, several members of the cast aren't new to the industry.
Moviesthewestsidegazette.com

Greta Gerwig Tapped To Direct ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is set to direct “Barbie,” the highly-anticipated big-screen take on the iconic Mattel doll’s story, starring Margot Robbie. As per a news report, Gerwig has been on board the Warner Bros. project since 2019, when the actor and filmmaker signed on to co-write the...
MoviesThe Guardian

Grey glamour at Cannes film festival as stars show their silver hair

The red carpet at Cannes film festival has long featured A-list stars in glamorous gowns and with perfect hair. This year, that hair might be grey. For the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, Andie MacDowell appeared on the red carpet with a mane of greying curls. Helen Mirren also attended, wearing her grey hair up in a chignon, and Jodie Foster, who received an honorary Palme d’Or at the festival, had her hair in a shoulder-length bob with grey streaks visible around her hairline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy