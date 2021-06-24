Lena Dunham Penning, Producing Polly Pocket Picture
Once again returning to the world of tiny furniture, Lena Dunham will write and direct a movie based on Polly Pocket. Dunham’s production company, Good Thing Going, will produce the film alongside MGM and Mattel. Emily in Paris herself, Lily Collins, is onboard to portray the miniature doll (whose rubber dresses would tear within five minutes of removing them from their packaging, so you’d try to repair them with superglue and inevitably get your fingers stuck together — it’s unclear whether Dunham’s script will address this important issue).www.vulture.com