What Does The End Of New York's Coronavirus State Of Emergency Mean For Onondaga County?
The last of New York State’s emergency coronavirus regulations expired at the end of the day Thursday, but what that means locally isn’t immediately clear. County Executive Ryan McMahon said many of the biggest restrictions were lifted after the state surpassed 70% of adults getting at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. McMahon said the end of the emergency does return powers to local government.www.waer.org