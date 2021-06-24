Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Man arrested in 2018 fatal crash pleads guilty

By Kim Dunlap Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 19 days ago

A Kokomo man who police say was high on marijuana at the time his vehicle struck and killed a 10-year-old girl in August 2018 pleaded guilty in court earlier this week for his role in the incident.

During a plea hearing inside Howard County Superior Court 2 on Tuesday, Josh Cochran plead guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Level 3 felony.

If the judge accepts the plea deal, three other charges — causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, both Level 5 felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana — will be dismissed, per court records.

Cochran is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 inside Howard Superior Court 2.

On Aug. 9, 2018, police say that Cochran was driving his vehicle in the 800 block of East Alto Road when he struck 10-year-old Renay Jenkins, who was walking near the roadway.

Jenkins later died from her injuries at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Cochran, who police say fled the scene after the incident occurred, was located a short time later in the 2000 block of East Alto Road, and the Hyundai he was driving at the time was heavily damaged.

Upon further investigation, police discovered marijuana in Cochran’s backpack, and Cochran admitted to smoking it before the crash, a probable cause affidavit in the case noted.

A blood test later confirmed the illegal drugs in his system.

Along with admitting he smoked marijuana that day, Cochran also admitted to police that he was involved in the crash, telling officers that “a lady was in the middle of the road, and that he didn’t see her,” an officer wrote in a police report at the time.

In that same report, the officer then stated that “I asked what happened next and Joshua said he left. I asked if he hit her and he said he thought he did. Then Joshua said he stopped and exited his car to check on her, and thought she was OK, so he left.”

Per Indiana law, Level 3 felonies are punishable by three to 16 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

