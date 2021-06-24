Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Bay Minette, Foley, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Summerdale, Silverhill, Belforest, Malbis, Rosinton, Steelwood, Pine Haven, Montrose, Bridgehead and Clay City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia Springs, AL
City
Robertsdale, AL
City
Summerdale, AL
City
Bay Minette, AL
City
Foley, AL
City
Stapleton, AL
City
Montrose, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Daphne, AL
City
Loxley, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Point Clear#Bridgehead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

White House does not rule out Haiti request for U.S. troops

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States is still reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki said Haiti's political leadership remains unclear...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy