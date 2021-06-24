Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 316 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Falcon, or 16 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Colorado Springs, Calhan, Ramah, Yoder, Ellicott, Peyton, Schriever AFB, Falcon and Rush. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#El Paso#Falcon
