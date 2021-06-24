Jason Kidd is reportedly a ‘prime candidate’ to be next Mavericks head coach

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLast week, Rick Carlisle stepped down from his position as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks after 13 years with the organization. The Mavericks have yet to hire a replacement for him, but according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Jason Kidd was discussed during a meeting between Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Finley and longtime Mavericks staffers.

