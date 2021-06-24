Anatomy of a Play: Inside the ‘Valley-Oop’ that gave the Suns a 2-0 series lead

The play will go down as, ‘Deandre Ayton and the Valley-Oop.’. But how about the call by Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams?. Down one with 0.9 seconds left in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, there was not much that Williams and the Suns could do. From a baseline out-of-bounds position, they basically had two options: Fire a pass to a star player (i.e. Devin Booker) in the strong side corner, or run some sort of action to get a look at the rim.