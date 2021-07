Bristol Bay, Alaska, is off to a strong start in what is expected to be another season hovering around all-time highs for both catch and value in the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. Fish were already pouring in to at least two of Bristol Bay’s four major river systems, with the run total sitting at eight million sockeye salmon on a preseason prediction of over 50 million sockeye. Fleets had harvested four million fish as of June 30, according to Alaska’s KDLG, still far from the predicted harvest of around 37 million fish.