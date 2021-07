Fans of the popular Discovery Channel show, Alaskan Bush People, are learning that the stars of the show might come from a different upbringing than we all thought. While the Brown family did spend years living in the Alaskan wilderness, they might not have been as off-grid as we all thought. For us fans, all we really know about the family is what their lives have been like since their reality show debuted on the Discovery Channel back in 2014.