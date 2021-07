You gotta love when celebrities take time to acknowledge their fans who are going through difficult times. It shows us a different side to them than what we often get to see, and allows us to realize that they are people just like us too. This reigned true for Morgan Wallen, as one mother shared a touching story about their daughter, Caila, who was struck by a drunk driver a little over a year ago. According to the family, since […] The post Morgan Wallen Sends Encouraging Video To Young Fan Who Was Severely Injured After Being Struck By A Drunk Driver first appeared on Whiskey Riff.