Local Resident Launches Petition to Save The Capital
Craig Ligibel, an Annapolis resident, has launched a petition to save The Capital newspaper. “I cut my teeth in the newspaper business,” says Annapolis resident Craig Ligibel, “ and I am concerned at what I see happening down the road with our local newspaper, the Capital Gazette. Nationwide, more than 30 newspapers cease publishing each month. No matter how you cut it, the recent acquisition of the Capital Gazette by Alden Global Capital will bring changes down the road for our beloved “local” paper.”www.eyeonannapolis.net