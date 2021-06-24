Solis-Sanchez Pleads Guilty to Immigration and Drug Charges
Mexican National, Luciano Solis-Sanchez Pleads Guilty to Immigration and Drug Charges. (STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and William S. Walker, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Boston, announced that LUCIANO SOLIS-SANCHEZ, 36, a citizen of Mexico last residing in Waterbury, pleaded guilty today in Hartford federal court to immigration and controlled substances offenses.stl.news