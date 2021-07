SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo has created a project to use grant money to help homeless find a safer place to live. HASLO just received enough grant money to offer more than 150 section 8 vouchers to homeless in the county. The difficulty with the program, however, has been The post Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo starts “Welcome Home Program” for homeless appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.