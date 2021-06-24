Couple Pleads Guilty To Child Exploitation Offenses
Jacksonville Couple Pleads Guilty To Child Exploitation Offenses. Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) Samuel Christopher Templeman (46, Jacksonville) has pleaded guilty to conspiring to sex traffic a child. His wife, Deborah Lynn Templeman (50, Jacksonville), has pleaded guilty to possession of child sex abuse material. Samuel Templeman faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, and Deborah Templeman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.stl.news