An Alabama prison inmate has died after an apparent assault last month at Bullock Correctional Facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections says Edwin Brazil died late last month at a hospital from injuries sustained in an apparent assault by a fellow inmate the previous week. The victim was serving a thirty five year sentence for first-degree robbery. The Department of Corrections says the death is under investigation. The report of the death comes as the Justice Department argued a lawsuit should not be dismissed against the state prison system. The Alabama Public Radio won its third national Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for a six month investigation of the State’s prison system that helped prompt a 2016 DOJ investigation.