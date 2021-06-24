Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series
Live Virtual Presentation on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for June 28, 2021.www.accesswire.com