John Moore: It’s time to heat

Posted by Emily Bites in 2 Purple, 4 Blue, 4 Green, 4 PP, All Recipes, Comfort Food, Side Dishes, vegetarian. I am absolutely over-the-moon about these Broccoli Cheddar Twice Baked Potatoes. They are super filling and they taste rich and indulgent, while using lighter varieties of butter, sour cream and cheese. The exterior potato shell gets a bit crispy and the cheesy mashed potato and broccoli filling is soft and creamy and super delicious. I would never guess these were lightened up if I didn’t make them myself! These Broccoli Cheddar Twice Baked Potatoes are a perfect side dish for chicken or steak, and they also make a great meatless main course for lunch, paired with a side salad or some soup. Plus, they’re a real WW (Weight Watchers) points bargain. Each twice baked potato half is just 148 calories or 4 Green, 4 Blue, or 2 Purple WW SmartPoints.